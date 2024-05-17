Judiciary Is Biggest Threat To Nigeria’s Democracy – Peter Obi

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has described the judiciary as the biggest danger to democracy in Nigeria. Obi stated…

Obi stated that there has been a decline in the judiciary, stressing that the problem of the country is not the electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The former Anambra State Governor made this known during the fifth memorial of late Justice Anthony Aniagolu at the Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu.

Obi said there is an urgent need for revitalisation of the Nigerian judiciary, saying all other institutions depend on it for the country to thrive.

He said: “While the judiciary, today, still boasts of a few outstanding judges, there is an undeniable decline in our judicial system. This decline poses a significant threat to the future of Nigeria. Justice is increasingly commodified, and delivered in favour of the highest bidder.

“Whenever democracy is discussed, fingers point to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the problem.

“But INEC is not the problem. Instead, the judiciary is. The judiciary is the biggest threat to Nigeria. If our judiciary is effective, our businesses will thrive.”

Speaking about the rule of law, the ex-governor said, “When the rule of law is compromised, the most vulnerable members of society are disproportionately affected. And the fabric of our society begins to fray. The integrity of our institutions, the protection of human rights, and the stability of our nation are all jeopardised.

“The rule of law is the highest intangible and most valuable asset of any society. And we must work tirelessly to protect and preserve it. We must prioritise the pursuit of justice above all else.

“I emphasised the urgent need to revitalise our judicial system by safeguarding its independence and promoting the values of character, competence, capability, compassion, and integrity among our jurists, as well as within our political leadership.

“By doing so, we can ensure justice and fairness prevail as we endeavour to build a better Nigeria for all.

“Nigeria has become a country where anything goes. There is no rule of law and almost no judiciary. Everybody could be pushed down because there is no rule of law.

“Because the judiciary has become commercialised and depends on how much one pays, it has become difficult to get true justice in the judiciary. At any point in time where the judiciary is not working, the society suffers.”