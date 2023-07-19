Mendy signs 2-year deal at Lorient 5 days after being cleared of rape

French side Lorient have confirmed the signing of ex-Manchester City defender, Benjamin Mendy. This is coming five days after he was cleared of one count…

This is coming five days after he was cleared of one count of rape and one of attempted rape at Chester Crown Court.

The 29-year-old, who hasn’t played any form of football in nearly two years, was released by City when his contract expired in June, and has almost immediately agreed a move back to his native France.

In 2022, Mendy was charged with eight counts of rape, one of attempted rape and one of sexual assault.

He was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in January 2023, with two charges going to a retrial. Earlier this month, the Frenchman was cleared of both charges.

Subsequently, Mendy has signed a two-year contract with Lorient.

“FC Lorient is pleased to announce today the signing for two seasons of French international left-back Benjamin Mendy (29),” the club announced, via their website on Wednesday morning.

The French club said: “After having satisfied the traditional medical examination, Benjamin Mendy, world champion 2018, quadruple winner of the Premier League under the colours of Manchester City and French champion of Ligue 1 with Monaco in particular, comes to reinforce the Lorient workforce for this new season. .

“The native of Longjumeau, who will wear number 5 with the Merlus, will take his first steps at Espace FCL today. Welcome Benjamin!”

Mendy played 75 times for City and has previously represented Ligue 1 sides Le Havre, Marseille and Monaco.

