Former Manchester City Star, Benjamin Mendy, Cleared Of Rape

Former Manchester City defender, Benjamin Mendy, has been cleared of rape and attempted rape charges filed against him. In October 2022, the 28-year-old French defender…

Former Manchester City defender, Benjamin Mendy, has been cleared of rape and attempted rape charges filed against him.

In October 2022, the 28-year-old French defender was accused of raping a 24-year-old woman at his £4m mansion in Cheshire

Similarly, he was charged with the attempted rape of a 29-year-old woman, who alleged that he had molested her at his home two years earlier.

Mendy denied both charges and was found not guilty by the jury of six men and six women.

PHOTOS: Messi spotted shopping in US ahead exit from Paris

PHOTOS: Zuckerberg trains with Nigeria’s Adesanya ahead of Musk’s clash

The court then ruled that both encounters had been consensual.

Mendy became emotional and admitted he was “delighted” with the not-guilty verdicts, following a three-week trial at Chester Crown Court.

The jury foreman, Judge Steven Everett, said: “Mr Mendy can be discharged from the dock. The footballer, whose contract with Manchester City expired this month, was cleared at the earlier trial of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, relating to four young women or teenagers. But jurors failed to reach verdicts on two counts of rape and attempted rape, prompting a re-trial.”

The defender is now a free man but without a club after his City contract expired at the end of June.

He played his last game for the Premier League champions in August 2021.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...