Meet Benue priest who feeds IDPs, destitutes

Reverend Father Solomon Mfa, a Catholic priest, leaves no one in doubt about his penchant for bettering the lives of the less privileged, especially those of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue State.

Mfa has become a household name for humanitarian services as he evidently makes life easy for the have-nots of the society.

The priest had, in October 2020, made a dream come true for nonagenarian Mama Agatha Kwasena Awua popularly known as ‘Mama Six Eggs’ after she visited with a gift of six eggs to console Mfa, who at the time was robbed.

The old woman never knew that her six eggs gift would become the foundation of a beautiful dream home that ended her nightmare in a ramshackle hut she once lived after the priest traced her to the house only to find out her pitiable condition.

Mfa, having been displaced thrice by armed men from various parishes he served across the state, currently works as the Parish Priest in charge of Pastoral unit at Apir and in charge of Deanery too.

“I’m a voice and hand for the IDPs. God saved me in three incidents from herdsmen attacks. I’m a three-time IDP,” he stated laughingly.

Apart from regularly caring for the displaced people in various ways by mobilising food to the camp, the priest also barbs the hairs of IDPs occasionally.

Padre as Mfa is fondly referred to by parishioners and acquaintances recently conceived an idea to cook and feed IDPs, an event expected to hold July 14, 2023.

He told Daily Trust Saturday that the gesture would help to draw attention to the plights of the IDPs who are still languishing in various camps across the state.

“The event is a very simple thing but significant for all Benue people. We have IDPs who solely depend on the generosity of others; we are not cooking to break records but we are going to break the hunger of the IDPs. So, with the little resources at our disposal, we want to show them that we are with them and that we are praying for them and the outside world should know too that some of our brothers are still ranched in the camp because they are there and still there.

“We want to let the world know that they are still there; through that means we can show the world their plight. That’s why we insist on doing it despite the hard times. The world should know what they are going through and help, so that they can return to their homes.

“And if their homes are still occupied, NEMA should know that there is a humanitarian challenge here so that if they are doing their normal distribution to the states, let them know that Benue still has people who are in the camp. If we neglect them and they die of hunger or medical neglect, then, when normalcy returns, who are those who will go back to their homes?” he asked.

The cleric explained that not all IDP camps will benefit from the food cooked on that day but they all will still benefit afterwards from proceeds that may be gotten through the event.

He disclosed that the venue of the event would be at the camp one situated between Daudu and Ukpiam in Guma Local Government Area of the state, a location where the UNHCR built some structures for the IDPs, adding that if the food prepared on the day becomes much, efforts would be made by his team to take some to Ukpiam Camp.

He explained that the cooking will be for a day, noting that people have already contributed yams, garri, chicken and so on. “For me, that people could sacrifice the little they have is something big. At a point, I had more chef volunteers than the food that was coming; people were just volunteering their services – that’s huge.”

However, the IDPs have not been informed of the big food festival coming to their doorstep except for those on social media who might have sighted the publicity for the event as according to the priest, the fear of informing them was hinged on the fact that others will leave the other camps to join their counterparts at the venue.

Meanwhile, there would be side attractions such as cultural dances, comedies, local live performing artistes to entertain the audience while the cooking goes on, as well as distribution of essential items like soap, clothing and toiletries to the IDPs at the event.

For Father Mfa, the gesture would be a continuation of his generosity towards the IDPs whom he had consistently fed as well as showed concern for their health and sanitary condition.

For instance, he sometimes takes health workers to the different camps to treat their minor ailments and give them a sense of belonging.

The priest said, “As long as the IDPs remain there, we will keep doing it. It’s something we will continue because we can’t just put everything on government. The government is you and I. We can all do the little we can to make the world better. Those whom God has blessed, especially, should see their storeroom as a channel of blessings not what to be stored.”

Apart from these, Mfa had on yearly basis in the past few years reunited the Tiv people with his now popularly food festival christened, Kyegh Sha Shwa, which holds around December 26/27 annually since its debut in 2015.

The priest also narrated some challenges he suffered as a result of all he does for the society and why the event couldn’t hold last year.

“I suffered setbacks from the powers that be! They misunderstood my intention, they misinterpreted it. From the things I do in reaching out to different shades of widows, the IDPs and KSS, some said I was just gathering people so that I will vie for the 2023 governorship election.

“But I said no. Politics has divided us and if I am gathering people because I wanted to unite them, I cannot go back to what divides the people.

“The event couldn’t hold last year because the local government boss cited insecurity challenge. And so being obedient to civil authorities, we had to put it off. But, we are hoping to have it this year if there are no security challenges. It will depend on the host community. We have chosen Gboko, the ancestral home of the Tiv people for the event because it’s more central and has more accommodation for attendees,” he added.

