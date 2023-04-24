MDCAN tasks Tinubu on health sector reforms

The Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has urged the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to address the challenges bedeviling the health sector…

The Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has urged the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to address the challenges bedeviling the health sector when he assumes office in May.

It made the call yesterday in a congratulatory message signed by its president, Dr Victor Makanjuola and Secretary-General, Dr Yemi R. Raji .

“As the body of medical and dental specialists in Nigeria, we call his Excellency’s attention to the needed reforms in the country’s health care delivery system.

“The system currently faces challenges of big funding gaps, infrastructure deficits, and a demoralised workforce. The poor motivation of healthcare workers has resulted in the ongoing emigration of our scarce health care workforce to more developed countries.”

MDCAN said an urgent attention from the new administration would be required for any meaningful hope of redemption.

It said committed operationalisation of the existing health-related laws such as the National Health Act 2014 and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act 2022 has the potential to significantly close the existing funding gaps needed for expanding access to care by majority of Nigerians pursuant to the attainment of lofty goal of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The medical and dental consultants said they looked forward to seeing Tinubu’s tenure usher in an era of exponential growth and development for Nigeria.

“Your Excellency, we wish to assure you of our associations’ availability for constructive and patriotic engagement with your administration over most of Nigeria’s health system challenges.

“We look forward to working with your government along with other groups with similar goals towards transforming our health sector into a model for other countries to copy.”