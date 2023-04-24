Research centre predicts 2.9 million lightning in May

The Nigeria Lightening, Safety and Research Centre (NLSRC) has predicted that about 2.9 million lightning are expected to accompany rain in May. The centre cautioned…

The centre cautioned Nigerians to be wary of their movement and activities in the rain during the month.

It advised the public to protect their electronic gadgets and other appliances, noting that some states were likely to witness more intense lightning.

It listed the states as Nasarawa, FCT, Kogi, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Edo, Osun, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, Enugu and Taraba.

The centre said the states were at a higher risk of severe lightning strikes and flooding, advising all Nigerians to be prepared for possible fatalities and fire outbreaks.