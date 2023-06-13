Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract in 2024

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris St Germain he will not take up the option of a one-year extension in his contract when it expires next…

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris St Germain he will not take up the option of a one-year extension in his contract when it expires next June, L’Equipe reported, with the France forward adding that the club had been notified of his decision last year.

Mbappe, a World Cup winner in 2018, confirmed his decision in a letter to the club and could even be sold this summer as PSG will seek to avoid losing him for free, according to the local reports.

The player would be free to negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club from January should he decide to see out the remaining year of his deal at PSG.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...