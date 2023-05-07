Max Air: There were 144 passengers on board aircraft that crash-landed in Abuja

Max Air says there were 144 passengers on board its aircraft which experienced tyre burst on landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on…

Max Air says there were 144 passengers on board its aircraft which experienced tyre burst on landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday.

Daily Trust reports that there was panic when the aircraft, a Boeing 737-300, lost two of its tyres.

Passengers on board the aircraft from Yola said the plane lost one of the tyres after take off while the second tyre burst into flames after landing in Abuja.

The Aerodrome Rescue and Fire-fighting Service (ARFFS) officials were seen spraying the aircraft with water before the passengers were safely disembarked from the rear door.

In a statement, Max Air confirmed the incident, saying the aircraft experienced two tire bursts on landing Abuja, and the emergency response team quickly responded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The statement said, “We are pleased to report that all passengers and crew on board the aircraft are safe and sound. The airline has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the passengers are comfortable and are being taken care of during this time. They have been conveyed to the arrival terminal with their luggage and belongings.

“The aircraft tyres are being replaced and the aircraft will taxi to the ramp for further investigations before being released for future flights.

“Max Air is committed to providing safe and reliable air travel to all its passengers. We thank all the passengers for their patience and understanding for what transpired.

“The airline would like to extend its appreciation to the airport authorities, emergency services, and all relevant agencies who responded promptly and professionally to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew on board.

“Max Air will continue to provide updates on the situation as more information becomes available.”