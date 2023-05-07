Abuja Airport closed to traffic over Max Air incident

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, has been temporarily closed to traffic due to the incident involving a Max Air aircraft. Daily Trust had reported…

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, has been temporarily closed to traffic due to the incident involving a Max Air aircraft.

Daily Trust had reported how an aircraft belonging to Max Air crash-landed at Abuja airport on Sunday afternoon.

The aircraft, a B737 with registration number 5N-MBD, developed a technical fault during landing, according to preliminary findings from the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau.

The aircraft had 144 passengers and six crew on-board. It left Yola, Adamawa State, en route to Abuja, on Sunday.

As a result of the situation, all aircraft en route to Abuja airport have been diverted.

At the time of filling this report, the aircraft was still stuck on the runway, thus making it impossible for other aircraft to use the runway.

Both the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) confirmed to our correspondent the airport is temporarily closed to traffic until the aircraft is evacuated.

As at 7:40pm on Sunday, rescue teams were still battling to evacuate the aircraft from the runway.

“Yes the Abuja Runway is temporarily closed to flight operations until the disabled aircraft is removed from the runway,” Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) CEO, Matthew, Pwajok told our correspondent.

Daily Trust reports that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja has just one runway, a situation that has raised serious safety and security concerns within the aviation industry.

The second runway has been in the works for eight years.