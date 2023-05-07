BREAKING: Plane crash lands at Abuja airport, tyre bursts into flame

There was panic at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Sunday when a Max Air aircraft crash-landed after the tyre reportedly burst into…

There was panic at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Sunday when a Max Air aircraft crash-landed after the tyre reportedly burst into flames.

The aircraft had arrived from Yola, Adamawa State when the incident happened.

The Aerodrome Rescue and Fire-fighting Service (ARFFS) operates at the airport were swiftly mobilised to put off the fire.

Former President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Mike Ogirima, who gave an account of the incident said the tyre burst occurred after takeoff at Yola Airport.

However, the aircraft crash-landed in Abuja with emergency officials already on ground to put off the fire before the passengers were disembarked right at the runway.

Ogirima said, “We thank God. We are still on the runway and pilot has reassured us. He has called for the stairs and we are now disembarking from the runway to be evacuated to the airport building at the arrival hall.

“We bless God because we have witnessed the pull out of the tyre right from the airport in Yola and we went into prayer session. I never announced it as a surgeon so as not to cause any panic but we bless God.”

The passengers were safely disembarked from the runway while the runway has been temporarily shut until the evacuation of the aircraft.

An official of the airline who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust said the passengers safely disembarked.

He expressed gratitude to God for the safety of all the passengers and crew members.

He said the airline would official inform the appropriate authorities to carry out an investigation into the incident.