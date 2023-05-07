Max Air incident: Tyre burst can happen to any airline in the world – AON

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has reacted to the incident involving an aircraft belonging to Max Air at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,…

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has reacted to the incident involving an aircraft belonging to Max Air at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday.

Daily Trust reports that the aircraft which flew into Abuja from Yola, experienced tyre burst on landing.

Rescue officials had put out the fire that erupted during the incident while the 144 passengers on board were disembarked.

The AON in a statement by its Vice-President, Mr. Allen Onyema, allayed fears of members of the flying public over the incident, saying Max Air is one of the safest airlines in the world.

Max Air: There were 144 passengers on board aircraft that crash-landed in Abuja

Abuja Airport closed to traffic over Max Air incident

The AON also confirmed that no passenger or crew was hurt in the incident “as all passengers and crew were safely evacuated.”

The statement read: “While we thank God Almighty for His protection of all on board that aircraft, we, in AON, decry the penchant for sensational reporting anytime such incident occurs. Tyre bursts occur now and then in the industry and has nothing to do with the airline’s safety standards.

“Such reports only tend to create unnecessary fears in the minds of the unsuspecting flying public and, as such, counter productive.

“AON states that Max Air is one of the safest airlines in the world and should not be ridiculed because of this incident.

“Tyre burst can happen to any airline in the world. We plead with the flying public to be mindful of the consequences of sensationalizing such occurrences in aviation as it may be used by outsiders to affect the county’s rating.

“All Nigerian airlines are under a very strict oversight by the NCAA hence no room for unsafe practices by any Nigerian airline. This Tyre burst incident does not and, will never, detract from Max Air’s well known safety standards.”