Massive Flood Looms In Nigeria As Cameroon Set To Open Dam

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has warned Nigerians to prepare for the massive flood in the coming days as Cameroon is expected to open Lagdo Dam situated on Benue River.

NEMA revealed this in a recent statement signed by the Director, African Affairs, Ambassador Umar Salisu.

The agency affirmed that both Nigeria and Cameroon are to experience flooding, as Lagdo Dam authorities, will release modulated variable small amount of water.

It, therefore, called on stakeholder organisations to sensitise the people, so as to engage in activities that will mitigate the flood.

“I have the honour to inform that the Ministry is in receipt of a Note Verbale from the High Commission of the Republic of Cameroon informing that Cameroonian officials have resolved to open the flood gates of the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in days ahead due to the heavy rainfall around the Dam catchment area in Northern Cameroon,” the statement read.

“According to the Note, it is pertinent to note that when the release of water becomes necessary, the authorities of the Lagdo Dam will be releasing only modulated variable small amount of water at a time in order to mitigate and avoid damages that the released water may cause along the River Benue basin in both Cameroon and in Nigeria.”

“In view of the above, it would be appreciated if the esteemed Agency takes all the necessary proactive steps and actions that will mitigate the damage as well as sensitize the populace living in such areas for vigilance and all necessary precautions,” it added.

Daily Trust understands that some state governments have already alerted residents of communities of likely affected areas.

