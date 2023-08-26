Fix local refineries to end fuel hike, monarch tells FG

The Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, has called on the Federal Government to fix all the local refineries in order to put an end…

The Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, has called on the Federal Government to fix all the local refineries in order to put an end to hike in the price of petrol in the country.

The traditional ruler made the call in Ado-Ekiti during a tour across the local government development areas, LCDAs, as part of the activities marking the 2023 “Udiroko” celebration.

Oba Adejugbe said the savings from the fuel subsidy removal should be channelled to building infrastructure in the country, especially fixing local refineries.

“If the refineries are fixed, fuel price will come down. I want to appeal to Nigerians, I know it’s hard; they should bear with the Federal Government because the president means well for the country,” he said.

He also appealed to the federal and state governments to channel palliatives to the poor people.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...