Subsidy removal: Lawan urges FG to cushion hardship

A former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has called on the federal government to cushion the hardship people are going through in the country following the removal of fuel subsidy.

Lawan made call yesterday during the distribution of rice and millet to the 9,000 vulnerable persons, orphans, widows, Muslims, and Christian community, in Gashua the headquarters of Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State.

He said the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government can increase national poverty in the country, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and wealthy individuals to help the needy, disabled, and less privileged persons.

According to him, some people find it difficult to give their families three square meals in a day, adding that some might even spend two days without anything to cook for their families.

Lawan said the distribution of the grains was to serve as palliatives in reducing hardship in the country.

