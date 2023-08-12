Mass resignation rocks Niger APC executives

Few days after the Niger State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, resigned from the position, two more persons resigned…

Few days after the Niger State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, resigned from the position, two more persons resigned their positions with the political party.

The secretary and the vice chairman of the party, Barrister Khaleel Ibrahim Aliyu and Abdulsalam Madaki respectively, have also resigned saying their action had nothing to do with the perceived crisis rocking the party since the nomination of Mohammed Idris Malagi for ministerial appointment.

But insiders said the resignations were directives from above as the governor does not trust the state leadership of the party since the 2022 governorship primaries.

Multiple sources said more officials would also resign in the coming days to pave ways for the loyalists of the governor to pilot the affairs of the party in the state.

When contacted, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Musa D. Sarkinkaji, told Daily Trust Saturday the party was not faced with internal crisis as speculated by people.

He said the three party officials willingly tendered their resignation to engage in other activities.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...