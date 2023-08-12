We’ll make Jos city enviable – Govt

The Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development in Plateau State, Joshua Ubandoma Laven, has said Plateau State will get infrastructural and attendant development in…

The Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development in Plateau State, Joshua Ubandoma Laven, has said Plateau State will get infrastructural and attendant development in the administration of Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

The commissioner, who made this known yesterday at a handing over ceremony at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, said the governor is concerned about the dilapidated level of infrastructure in the state, and that they will endeavour to make Jos an enviable state capital.

The governor’s focus and motivation, according to Ubandoma, is his desire to leave the state better than he met it.

He said at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, they would hit the ground running by making sure they secured a befitting accommodation for Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

According to him, Governor Mutfwang has instructed him to make Jos one of the best and cleanest state capitals in Nigeria which will be the envy of all in the country.

He challenged the people of the state to obey the laid down procedures of erecting structures, stressing that nobody should erect buildings anyhow just because he or she owned a land.

