News

Masquerader arraigned for assaulting woman in Enugu

Operatives of Nsukka Division of the Enugu State Police Command’s Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad have arrested and arraigned a masquerader (popularly called Oriokpa) for allegedly assaulting…

Enugu State Map
    By Samuel Amah-Ugbor
Operatives of Nsukka Division of the Enugu State Police Command’s Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad have arrested and arraigned a masquerader (popularly called Oriokpa) for allegedly assaulting a woman.
Oriokpa was arraigned at an Nsukka magistrates’ court on Thursday but was later admitted to bail.
The masquerader landed in trouble for allegedly assaulting a female victim (name withheld) at Ugwuoye Junction in Nsukka.
A statement by the spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed that an investigation into the case suggested that the suspect was part of a group of masqueraders that similarly assaulted a female nurse riding a motorcycle in April, as captured in a viral video.
“He was today, May 22, 2024, arraigned in the Nsukka Magistrate Court of Enugu State, Nigeria, but was granted bail by the court.
“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, psc (+), while condemning the act, has warned those intending to hide under the guise of culturally celebrating masquerades to commit such criminal act of assault against fellow citizens to desist forthwith.
“He stressed that the Command will henceforth not hesitate to bring anyone found wanting to book, just as in the case at hand,” Ndukwe stated.

