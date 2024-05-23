Masquerader arraigned for assaulting woman in Enugu

Operatives of Nsukka Division of the Enugu State Police Command’s Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad have arrested and arraigned a masquerader (popularly called Oriokpa) for allegedly assaulting a woman.

Oriokpa was arraigned at an Nsukka magistrates’ court on Thursday but was later admitted to bail.

The masquerader landed in trouble for allegedly assaulting a female victim (name withheld) at Ugwuoye Junction in Nsukka.

A statement by the spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed that an investigation into the case suggested that the suspect was part of a group of masqueraders that similarly assaulted a female nurse riding a motorcycle in April, as captured in a viral video.