FCC harps on fairness as PTDF screens over 700 for scholarship scheme

The Federal Character Commission has harped on the need for equity and fairness as the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) commences the screening of over 700 shortlisted candidates for the 2024/2025 Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme.

AbdulWasiu Kayode Bawa-Allah; FCC Commissioner, representing Lagos State at the screening exercise for Southwest candidates, made the recommendation.

Bawa-Allah, who supervised the exercise, said the process is being duly followed, adding that merits will not be jettisoned by the FCC to ensure that those who took the exams and qualified are beneficiaries.

He, however, advised the PTDF to step up awareness through the media in subsequent editions so that information about the scheme would spread to the grassroots.

The federal commissioner said the number of candidates for sponsorship will be determined by the total number of candidates who passed on merit.

Daily Trust learnt that the selected candidates were drawn from various disciplines, ranging from engineering, applied sciences, sciences, social sciences and others for the Overseas Scholarship Scheme (OSS) for MSc and PhD students.

The PTDF OSS is an annual scholarship programme for MSc and PhD studies, which is held at designated centres across the six geo-political zones of the country.

Its purpose is to provide Nigerian students with the intellectual foundation and skill set to participate actively in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

In their separate remarks, graduates of Chemical Engineering from Covenant University, Adebola Oshifowokan and Computer Science from the University of Ibadan, Raji Wasiu Adeyinka, commended the efforts of the PTDF. They described the conduct of the exercise as seamless and fair.

 

 

 

