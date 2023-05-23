Marry me, Kano TikToker begs Hisbah commandant

A popular TikToker in Kano State, Hafsat Fagge, also known as Hafsat Baby, has said that she will love the Commandant General of the Kano…

A popular TikToker in Kano State, Hafsat Fagge, also known as Hafsat Baby, has said that she will love the Commandant General of the Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Harun Ibn-Sina, to marry her so that she will fully repent from dancing and sharing videos on the TikTok app.

Hafsat disclosed this while featuring in a programme on Freedom Radio, Kano, after her co-dancer was invited by the Hisbah command, saying, “I went to my page and deleted all that I thought was wrong. Since I heard they were looking for me, I deleted everything. I have changed and I will convert to praise singing.

“But what I want from the Hisbah commandant is for him to please marry me. He is a good man of good character, a religious person. If he marries me I will repent completely and I will even become a preacher since I will learn from him. That way I will become a better person.”

City & Crime reports that the Hisbah Board has launched a campaign against TikTokers whose actions go contrary to the norms and values of Hausa land and the teachings of Islam.

Prominent TikTokers were arrested by the command. While some were advised to stop what they were doing, others were arraigned before courts, to the extent that some spent days in prison.