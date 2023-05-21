Kano TikToker quits dancing, expresses desire to marry Hisbah commander

Famous Kano-based TikToker, Hafsat Fagge, popularly known as Hafsat Baby, has revealed that she is ready to accept marriage proposal from Kano state Hisbah Commander…

The TikToker disclosed this in a video interview which she posted on her social media page.

The entertainer, who was recently invited by Hisbah over her provocative dancing videos, said she had since deleted all the videos from her page.

She added that she had also stopped dancing and uploading them to TikTok.

“The Hisbah called me on the phone over dancing videos with Lawancy and I have promised to quit dancing. I have also deleted all the dancing videos that raised issues,” she said.

When asked what her next plans were, the entertainer said she did believe in love and that anyone who wanted her should come forward.

She added that she was ever ready to accept a marriage proposal from the Hisbah Commander-General should he extend the gesture to her.

“If the commander-general wants to take me as his wife, I will be glad to accept. I want to concentrate on studying Islam and venture into Islamic propagation,” she revealed.