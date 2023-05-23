FG replaces NAMA MD as minister defends reorganisation in aviation

The sack fever in the Aviation industry deepened yesterday as the federal government relieved the acting Managing Director of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA),…

The government appointed Tayib Adetunji Odunowo, Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards at Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), as the new MD in the last minute shake-up being carried out by the outgoing Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

Sirika had earlier at the weekend replaced the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, with the Manager of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Mr. Kabir Yusuf Muhammed.

Although there is no official statement from either the Ministry or FAAN on the replacements, the new FAAN’s helmsman has since resumed.

Sirika who was at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos where he commissioned the phase one of the expansion of the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of the airport, confirmed the ongoing management reshuffles in the industry.

Speaking with newsmen, the minister said the reorganisation was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and there was nothing hidden about it.

He declared that the Buhari’s administration had done “extremely well” in civil aviation, saying history would be kind to him.

“Government is a continuum, they (CEOs) have their timelines, they have their tenures, they have their time to come in and time to go. There’s nothing clandestine. This is governance. Governing 250 million people is a serious business,” Sirika said.