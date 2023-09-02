PHOTOS: Burna Boy’s Parents Celebrate 33 Years Of Marriage 

Samuel and Bose Ogulu parents to world-renowned singer Damini fondly known as Burna Boy are celebrating their 33rd year in marriage. Marking the milestone in…

Samuel and Bose Ogulu parents to world-renowned singer Damini fondly known as Burna Boy are celebrating their 33rd year in marriage.

Marking the milestone in their marital institution, Bose who also doubles as the manager of the Grammy award-winning singer took to her verified Instagram account sharing lovely pictures of herself and the singer’s father.

She further took to the caption section with the words, “33 years & still counting. Happy anniversary to us,” which was accompanied by a lovestruck emoji.

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu was born on 2 July 1991, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. His mother Bose Ogulu worked as a language translator and his father, Samuel, managed a welding company.

His maternal grandfather Benson Idonije once managed the late legendary pioneer of Afrobeat, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. However, as Burnaboy’s music career kept evolving, his mother became the singer’s manager.

Bose also handles the managerial affair of her daughter Nissi Ogulu. More so, she is the founder & CEO of Spaceship Collective, the holding company for the entertainment label Spaceship Records and publishing outfit Spaceship Publishing.

See photos below:

See post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bose Ogulu (@thenamix)

