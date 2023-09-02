Burna Boy thanks fans after topping UK’s album chart

Grammy award-winning Nigerian artiste, Damini Ogulu fondly known as Burnaboy has reached out to his fans with a heart filled with thanksgiving as his recent…

Grammy award-winning Nigerian artiste, Damini Ogulu fondly known as Burnaboy has reached out to his fans with a heart filled with thanksgiving as his recent project, I Told Them, has achieved a milestone in the United Kingdom’s album chat.

Also referred to as the African Giant, the multiple award-winning singer whose record reached a historic UK number 1 album milestone dedicated his feat to Nigerians.

In a video making the rounds, Burnaboy said, “I want to thank everyone who bought an album. For everyone who has been supporting the movement from the beginning, this is for you.

“This is for where I am coming from, for all my people and for everyone that is going to get this after me, I appreciate you. Thank you to my management, thank you to my band, to every producer, every artiste on the album.

“To everyone that has a C.D., everyone that has downloaded. I appreciate you and there are many more to come.”

It should be recalled that the artiste released the album, ‘I Told Them’, his seventh music project, last week.

On his achievement, the British music data platform stated that Burnaboy is the first ever international Afrobeats artiste to have a UK no. 1 album.

