Many Trapped As Flood Takes Over New York Streets

Many residents of New York are currently trapped at home as a result of life-threatening storm and heavy rainfall which caused flooding in major parts of the American city.

Reports from the United States revealed that infrastructural facilities, businesses and properties were damaged by the flood.

Parts of Long Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and New Jersey experienced flash flooding as roads became impassable, including subway service experiencing temporary disruptions.

Hundreds of motorists and passengers were left stranded as the floods disrupted vehicular movement.

Reacting via her X account, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency and advised New Yorkers to stay safe in New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to extreme rainfall throughout the region.

Similarly, millions of the residents of the City have received alerts from the weather service Friday morning warning of a “dangerous and life-threatening situation” with a “considerable” risk of flash flood damage.

The flood threat would adversely affect roughly 25 million people across the Northeast and the New York tri-state area is facing a Level 3 of 4 “moderate” risk for flash flooding, the National Weather Service also warned.

New York City emergency officials also issued a travel advisory, while all flights to New York City’s LaGuardia Airport have been suspended due to the heavy rain.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the airport’s fueling area and the nearby access roads are flooded.

Subways have “only extremely limited” service available, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority also said.

Meanwhile, in the latest forecast discussion, the NWS station in New York City said models gave a “strong signal” of between two and five inches of rain over a large area, with localised pockets reaching up to seven inches.

