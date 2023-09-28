No agreement with FG to suspend strike – Labour

The leadership of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) says it does not have any date for a meeting with the federal government that may lead to…

The leadership of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) says it does not have any date for a meeting with the federal government that may lead to the suspension of the proposed strike scheduled to commence next Tuesday.

This is just as the organised labour vowed to mobilise all its affiliates and members across the country to ensure full compliance to the declaration of the proposed with a view to pressing home its demands until they are met.

The Congress, through the Head of Information and Public Affairs of NLC, Benson Upah, on Thursday said the issues on ground were beyond what the Ministry of Labour and Employment can handle, saying its position was not to denigrate the Minister, Simon Lalong.

“Firstly, we do not have any agreement with the government to suspend the planned strike action. Neither do we have any date for a meeting with government that may lead to the suspension of the proposed strike.

“While we do not intend to demean or minimise the office of the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, this matter is beyond the Ministry. This should have been obvious to them during our most recent meeting,” Upah said.

He said while they appreciate the role played by Lalong in securing the release of the executives of the National Union of Road Transport Workers from what it was described as “unlawful or illegal” police detention, he noted that they take exception to the Ministry describing the executives as factional leaders.

Upah added, “They were lawfully elected into office. We still find it necessary to advise the police and those elements behind their travails to desist from this despicable and shameful conduct. They are advised to retrace their steps.

“If democracy is to be of meaning to us, then we should resist the urge or temptation for impunity. Enough is enough.”

Daily Trust had reported how both the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) directed all its affiliates and members to shut down the economy next week Tuesday, October 3, 2023 over the federal government’s failure to meet all its demands.

Meanwhile, the United Action Front of Civil Society, the Organised Platform of Civil Society Groups and activists on matters of Governance and Democracy has endorsed the declaration, noting that they would do everything to support the mobilisation of the organised labour.

