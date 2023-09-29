How to achieve sane society – Scholars, Muslim leaders

Islamic scholars and Muslim leaders have identified the pathways towards a sane society, decrying the moral decadence that has pervaded the entire fabric of society.…

They also lamented the prevalence of drug abuse, saying addressing the scourge would be a significant step towards shaping a sane society.

The speakers stated this at the Quarterly Da’wah workshop organised by Lekki Muslim Ummah (LEMU) in Lagos.

Those who spoke at the session were Engr Adeniji Raji, the lead discussant; Imam Najeem Jimoh, Chief Imam of Light House Estate, Lekki; Barr Farouq Abass; Dr Abdulrasheed Awesu; Dr Ganiyat Tijani-Adenle and Alhaja Hameedah Sanni.

“Drug abuse and addiction have severe consequences on individuals and society as a whole. Substance abuse can lead to physical and mental health problems, strained relationships, and financial instability. It can also contribute to criminal activities and social disintegration,” Raji said.

He said parents play a pivotal role in instilling moral and ethical values in their children.

“Children learn from their parents’ actions and behaviours, so it is essential for parents to embody the values they wish to instill in their children,” he said.

The speaker urged individuals to take personal responsibility for their actions and choices.

“A Muslim’s duty to act in defence of what is right is as much part of his faith as is his duty to oppose wrong,” he added.

Chairman of the occasion, Dr Abdulrahman Funsho, and Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Shaykh Ridwan Jamiu, called for concerted efforts to eradicate moral decadence and entrench a sane society.

