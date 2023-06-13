Many houses on fire as fresh crisis breaks out in Benue

Several houses were reportedly burnt on Tuesday as fighting intensified between two communities in Ikpayongo of Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State. Daily…

Several houses were reportedly burnt on Tuesday as fighting intensified between two communities in Ikpayongo of Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

Daily Trust reports that renewed rivalry between the warring parties -Mbakume (Mbaivur) and Mbasombo people erupted at the weekend while one of the warring parties tried to bury their dead.

Witnesses said that the trouble escalated on Tuesday morning, as the market in the community was set ablaze amid sporadic gunshots.

Residents took refuge in a church in the community.

Immediate past governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom, tried different options to restore peace, including suspending traditional rulers, but there was no meaningful result.

The police also initiated dialogues to end the crisis but it continued unabated.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the latest incident, saying houses were burnt.

Anene added that the situation was under control as operatives of the command had been drafted to quell the crisis.

