Hilda Baci: Six benefits of being Guinness World Record holder

Guinness World Records (GWR) has confirmed Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey popularly known as Hilda Baci as the new record holder for longest cooking marathon by an individual.

According to GWR, Baci attempted to set a record of 100 hours, but almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.

“Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes,” GWR said in a statement released on Tuesday, one month after Baci’s adventurous cooking.

Baci, an Akwa Ibom State native, surpassed the record for the longest cooking time by an individual, with a 93-hour record time, thereby beating Indian chef, Lata Tondon, who previously held the record after cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes in 2019.

However, many Nigerians have been asking questions regarding the actual benefits of being a Guinness World Record holder, considering the strenuous efforts dispensed by Baci who defied sleep for four consecutive days to achieve the feat.

According to the Guinness World Records official website, they do not provide cash prize or a monetary payout to those who set or break records. Instead, the organization “offers the prestige of being a record holder, a certificate of achievement, and the potential for global recognition.”

Aside from the Certificate of achievement, Daily Trust highlights potential benefits of being a Guinness World Records holder.

Recognition

The Guinness World Record certificate is accepted and recognized globally and the holders of this certificate are known across the world. This means that holders can attain fame and get high publicity for their achievements. The fame that comes with being a record holder can be utilized in different ways especially in commercial activities.

Personal Achievement

The satisfaction of achieving a world record can be a significant personal accomplishment. To have aspired to achieve some feat and end up being successful in it can be a tremendous source of excitement for the holder.

Inspiration

The Guinness World Records represents one of the best milestones and can inspire ordinary people to pursue their dreams and passions. The holders therefore motivate others to challenge themselves and break new records.

Sponsorships and Endorsements

Companies often seek to associate their brands with individuals who have achieved extraordinary feats. With the fame that often follows the Guinness record, holders may find companies knocking on their doors, proposing contracts and partnerships such as brand promotions. These partnerships can be a lucrative source of income.

Public Speaking and Appearances

Record holders are often invited to events, conferences, and television shows, where they can earn fees for their participation.

Book Deals and Merchandising

The story behind the record attempt can also be monetized through book deals, merchandise, or other related productions which can accrue monetary benefits to the holder.

