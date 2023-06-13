Physically-challenged lawmaker emerges Adamawa assembly speaker

Rt Hon Bathiya Wesley, a physically-challenged lawmaker, has emerged speaker of the 8th Assembly of Adamawa State. Bathiya, who is among the people Living with…

Rt Hon Bathiya Wesley, a physically-challenged lawmaker, has emerged speaker of the 8th Assembly of Adamawa State.

Bathiya, who is among the people Living with Disability (PWD), won the keenly contested election after consulting critical stakeholders and lobbying his fellow lawmakers.

In a phone chat with our correspondent after his swearing in, Bathiya, who represents Hong Constituency, said he is a child of Destiny and has never regarded himself as a physically challenged.

According to him, disability is a mindset syndrome, and if one sees oneself as one, they remain like that until they die without impacting their world.

Bathiya thanked the Governor of Adamawa State, Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, for allowing fair play and promised to work with his colleagues.

He promised to operate an open-door policy and be fair to all of them by carrying them along in whatever issues regarding the leadership of the House.

