Many feared dead as explosion rocks illegal refinery in Rivers

Many people are feared dead following an explosion in an illegal oil refining site in Ibas Community, Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State. It…

Many people are feared dead following an explosion in an illegal oil refining site in Ibas Community, Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was learnt that the incident occured late Sunday night when some people in the community numbering over 40 were scooping petroleum product.

A source from the community, identified as Emmanuel said the victims were selling the product at the refining site when the place suddenly went up in flames.

He further said people from neighbouring Isiokpo in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state, Ibaa and Oduoha in Emohua LGA, were affected.

PDP wins as Tribunal sacks Nasarawa Gov

Things to know about PDP candidate declared winner in Nasarawa

Emmanuel stated, “More than 40 people were there at the site. They were there scooping and bagging crude oil when fire caught.

“The fire came from a refining site that is close to the point where they were bagging the crude.

“Many Isiokpo and Oduoha people, and Ibaa people were there. Seven of the people died inside the pit where they were scooping the crude. About 10 burnt were completely burnt by the pit.”

When contacted, spokesperson of the state police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko said she will find out and get back to our correspondent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...