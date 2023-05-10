Man, wife remanded for raping 19-year-old housekeeper

An Ogudu magistrates’ court in Lagos State, on Tuesday, remanded a couple, Omolara Alashe (36) and her husband, Ramoni Lateef (40), for allegedly raping their…

The Magistrate, Mrs M. O. Tanimola, who did not take the plea of the defendants, ordered their remand at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending receipt of advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and adjourned the case to June 8. Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Donjor Perezi, told the court that Lateef sometime in March, in his residence had sexual intercourse with their 19-year-old housekeeper.

Perezi also told the court that Lateef’s wife, Omolara, usually woke the housekeeper up at night, stripped her naked and instructed her husband to rape her.

Perezi further said, “Alashe beat the victim up and penetrated her vagina with her fingers till she started bleeding. She also denied the victim of her salaries, seized her GTB ATM card, as well as her SIM card.”

The offences, Perezi said, contravened Sections 260, 137, 287 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)