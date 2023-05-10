Attacks on critical assets national threat – FG

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, says attacks on critical infrastructure and assets pose a threat to national security. He spoke in Abuja Tuesday during…

He spoke in Abuja Tuesday during the validation exercise for the maiden edition of the draft critical national infrastructure national policy for protection assets and strategy 2023.

Monguno, represented by the Principal General Staff Officer, Office of the NSA, Maj.-Gen. Sadiq Ndalolo, noted that the survival and security of every nation and the quality of life of its citizens largely depend on the functionality of its critical national assets and infrastructure.

“Any attack on these assets and infrastructure will have adverse effect on national security. Contemporary concerns for the security of national infrastructure became more prominent in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attack on the United States”.

He listed schools, mosques, churches, hospitals, bridges, power towers and telecommunication masts as critical assets destroyed in the North East.

He added, “In the North Central, clashes between farmers and herders as well as inter-ethnic group conflicts pose major threats to our assets and infrastructure, especially houses and farmlands, thus, leading to displacement of people and posing threat to food security.

“In the North West, bandits and terrorist groups target transportation infrastructure and educational institutions. The presence of these groups, especially near Kainji and Shiroro Dams further constitutes major security threats to the zone.

“In the South East, attacks on infrastructure such as police stations, security checkpoints amongst others, are suspected to be orchestrated by members of the Eastern Security Network.

“In the South West, noticeable threats to critical national Assets and Infrastructure have resulted from armed robbery, targeted at banks and financial institutions, as well as wanton destruction of public infrastructure in the wake of public disorders.”

He said attacks on assets and infrastructure in the South-South were primarily driven by militant activities especially, pipeline vandalism and oil theft.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, urged security stakeholders to safeguard Nigeria’s critical asset and infrastructure, saying protecting the country’s assets.