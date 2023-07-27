MAN tasks exporters on participation in AfCFTA

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG), a subgroup of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has urged exporters in the country to…

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG), a subgroup of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has urged exporters in the country to fully participate in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to increase the reach of Nigerian goods in the continent.

Speaking during a two-day free export training programme, themed ‘Exporting under the AfCFTA’, the Ag. Chairman of MANEG, Odiri Erewa-Meggison, said other countries have begun the utilisation of the medium to trade unhindered to fill the market gap in the continent.

“The practical implementation of AfCFTA started in September 2022, with the export of coffee products from Rwanda to Ghana; and export of Exide Battery from Kenya to Ghana, under the Guided Trade Initiative (GTI) within the eight state parties that have met the minimum requirements for trade under the agreement. The state parties include Rwanda, Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Tanzania and Tunisia. These countries are already operating on the GTI without Nigeria,” she said.

She stated that optimum participation by Nigerians would improve the export trade portfolio of the economy, which forms a significant part of the non-oil export revenue generation.

She further explained that the training is an open call for current and prospective exporters to improve non-oil export enterprise in the country, while forging working partnerships with other industry stakeholders and increasing the membership of MANEG.

The Strategy Coordinator of AfCFTA, Franca Achimugu, expressed confidence that AfCFTA seeks to build a robust export base and grow trade relations among African countries.

The Executive Secretary of MANEG, Benedict Obhiosa, noted that the training was to educate participants on the statutory requirements of external trade. He rounded it off, stating that, “With the programme, participants would be well informed on how to best position their businesses under the AfCFTA.”

