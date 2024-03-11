Man nabbed trying to set robbery suspect free in Niger hospital

Police in Niger State have arrested one Idris Bala (30) of Masaka Area of Nasarawa State who was reported to have disguised to IBB Specialist…

Police in Niger State have arrested one Idris Bala (30) of Masaka Area of Nasarawa State who was reported to have disguised to IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna where his friend, one Adamu Saidu (30) who was arrested for alleged robbery to set him free.

Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said his friend was being treated for injuries he sustained during robbery operations at the Students’ lodges in Gidan-Kwanu, the permanent site of the Federal University of Technology, Minna when his friend tried to set him free at midnight.

He said, Idris Bala had succeeded in destroying police handcuff and was trying to escape with the suspect before they were apprehended.

Abiodun said “On 06/2/2024 at about 0230hrs, Adamu Saidu was initially arrested at a robbery scene in the Gidan-Kwano area of Minna. It was reported at Kpagungu Div that the said Saidu with one Abdulrahman Musa, and one other presently at large, armed with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, invaded two lodges in Gidan-Kwano, and robbed some students of over twenty-five handsets, a laptop and power banks.”

He further explained that”Consequently, one of the victims raised an alarm, which attracted mob action, and the suspects were pursued. Fortunately, one of the suspects; Saidu was apprehended and injured by the mob. He was taken to the IBB Specialist Hospital for treatment, while one laptop, fourteen handsets, two power banks and a cutlass were recovered from him.

“Surprisingly, while the suspect was receiving treatment in the hospital, Idris Bala surfaced and claimed to be the suspect’s relative from Bauchi to care for him on the sick bed. In the process of this care, at midnight, Idris destroyed the police handcuff used to secure the suspect to the sick bed and attempted to escape with the suspect.”

He said while the 2 suspects were re-arrested, Idris Bala claimed that he was told that Saidu was involved in a motor accident, saying that he was sent by Saidu’s mother from Bauchi, but later discovered that it was robbery and he tried to escape with him.