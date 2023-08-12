Man ‘murders’ 2 nieces in Ogun

One Taye Agbaje has allegedly slaughtered two children of his younger brother inside a bush in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Our correspondent gathered that the…

One Taye Agbaje has allegedly slaughtered two children of his younger brother inside a bush in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspect had gone to his sibling’s house at Kemta Abata in Abeokuta, taken away the two girls on his bike and later murdered them with a cutlass.

It was gathered that the father of the children, Idowu Agbaje, who was not at home when Taye came for the kids, began searching for them when he returned, and members of the community said they saw the two girls on his brother’s motorcycle during the day.

Residents of Kemta Abata expressed shock over the incident, saying the suspect does not live within the community.

A source in the community, who did not want to be named, explained that Taye is presently in police custody.

Police Spokesman, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect showed no remorse while being interrogated by the police, stating that he kept blaming Satan for the act.

