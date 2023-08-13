IYD 2023: Tinubu assures of 1m jobs in digital economy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed to honour his campaign commitment of generating one million new jobs for youths in the digital economy for their…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed to honour his campaign commitment of generating one million new jobs for youths in the digital economy for their upliftment and national economic development in general.

The president made the pledge on Saturday in his message on the occasion of the 2023 International Youth Day (IYD) while renewing the commitment of his administration to creating meaningful opportunities for Nigerian youths.

President Tinubu, who acknowledged the growing interest and impact of many young Nigerians in technology-related fields the world over, expressed belief in the principle, “to whom much is given, much is expected,” and remains undeterred in his focus on delivery.

Tinubu stressed that youth empowerment remained a fundamental pillar of all reform actions being implemented across sectors in order to create an environment where Nigerian youths can thrive and contribute to the growth and development of the country.

NAFDAC lists top 10 rejected Nigerian goods abroad

Don’t despair, Obi tells Nigerian youths

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, urged youths to champion national progress, unity and collective prosperity for all the citizens of the country.

In tandem with the theme of this year’s event, “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World,” the president implored young Nigerians to spearhead efforts aimed at achieving the highest quality of sustainable development, which will shape the future of our planet in conformity with his agenda of expanding green job opportunities and advocating for renewable energy solutions as an integral part of Nigeria’s current and future energy mix.”

He assured the younger generation that his administration would consistently engage with and listen to them, with a view to implementing their “important and forward-looking feedback.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...