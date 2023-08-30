Man jailed 1 year for stealing 2 cows

A Kano State Shari’a Court has sentenced a 45-year-old man, Usaini Hamisu, to one year imprisonment for stealing two cows worth N700,000. Hamisu, who resides…

A Kano State Shari’a Court has sentenced a 45-year-old man, Usaini Hamisu, to one year imprisonment for stealing two cows worth N700,000.

Hamisu, who resides at Dorayi Quarters Kano, was arraigned on a count charge of theft.

The judge, Malam Nura Yusuf-Ahmad, however gave him an option to pay N50, 000 fine.

The judge also ordered the police to return the cows to the complainant.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Aliyu Abideen, had informed the court that one Garba Audu of Kazawa village, Minjibir LGA of Kano State, reported the matter to the Zango police division on August 24.

Abideen said that on the same date at about 2am, the defendant went to the complainant’s house situated at Kazawa village and stole his two bulls worth N700,000.

He said the defendant was arrested in Rangaza village while trying to escape with the bulls. (NAN)

