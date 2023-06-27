Man drugs friend, escapes with his bike in FCT

A man has allegedly drugged his friend, Josiah Abel, in Kwanan-Mada village in Kwali Area Council of the FCT and escaped with his brand new…

A man has allegedly drugged his friend, Josiah Abel, in Kwanan-Mada village in Kwali Area Council of the FCT and escaped with his brand new motorcycle.

A resident, Ayuba Ishaya, said the incident happened on Sunday when the suspect met with the victim at a drinking joint in the area.

He said the suspect allegedly poured a substance inside the victim’s drink which made him to doze off, noting that before then he collected the victim’s motorcycle key saying he wanted to go and buy cigarettes.

He added that, “The unfortunate thing is that the victim doesn’t know the suspect’s house as they always meet at the drinking joint every Sunday.

City & Crime gathered that efforts by the victim’s family to find the suspect through telephone were unsuccessful.

There was no response from the spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, DSP Adeh Josephine, over the incident.

