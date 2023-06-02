Tinubu names Gbaja Chief of Staff, picks Buhari’s minister as SGF

President Bola Tinubu has named Senator George Akume, immediate past Minister of Special Duties, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation. This is contained…

President Bola Tinubu has named Senator George Akume, immediate past Minister of Special Duties, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

This is contained in a statement issued by Abiodun Oladunjoye, the State House Director of Information on Friday

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Friday in Abuja announced the appointment of Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff, and Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

“In a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), the President also named former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).”

