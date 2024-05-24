Man City’s iron grip shows no sign of weakening

Manchester City’s assault on the record books continues this weekend in the FA Cup final and their stranglehold over English soccer shows no sign of…

Victory over Manchester United, whose one-time dominance is now a fading memory, will see City become the first club to win the English title and FA Cup in successive seasons.

That would come a week after they sealed an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in a row and a year after Pep Guardiola’s side matched United’s 1999 treble by also winning the Champions League for the first time.