Man City fight back to hammer West Ham, retun to table top

Goals from Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland secured a 3-1 victory over West Ham as City fought back from a half-time deficit to maintain their 100 percent record in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s side had an incredible 29 shots but a combination of missed opportunities, brilliant goalkeeping and brave defending kept the game in the balance until the dying minutes.

The Hammers went into the game unbeaten and, despite sitting back for large parts of the game, they offered plenty of threat and went in at half-time ahead thanks to James Ward-Prowse’s diving header after a quick break.

But Doku’s solo effort pulled City level inside 60 seconds of the restart and Bernardo Silva finally put the Premier League defending champions ahead with quarter of an hour remaining.

Haaland went close on several occasions and finally got his goal in the final minutes to clinch City’s fifth win in five Premier League games.

