Drugs dealers arrested as Anambra task force carries out massive raid

The Anambra State Government Joint Task Force (JTF) on security has arrested 35 persons suspected to be involved in various crimes. They were arrested at…

They were arrested at different locations by the men of Special Joint Task Force ( JTF) led Operation Clean and Health Anambra (Ocha Brigade) in collaboration with the Anambra Vigilante Group AVG.

Speaking on the arrest, the Public Relations Officer of Ocha Brigade, Mr Anthony Agbafune, said that the agency was determined to keep the state clean for residents to live in.

According to him, those arrested were people terrorising the state and environ.

He said they were involved in robbing innocent citizens, selling hard drugs, (mkpurumiri) to youths, stealing and extorting money from the motorists.

He said the governor had given them mandate to rid Anambra of the bad eggs polluting the environment.

“We have the mandate of the governor to sanitise the state and make it habitable” he said .

Agbafune also stated that the suspects will be transferred to appropriate authorities for arraignment.

“We will soon move those suspects involved in drugs to National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency( NDELA) ,Police and the Ministry of Justice for necessary actions. Our job is to pick the defaulters, document them and move them to the appropriate agency for necessary action” he stated.

Speaking to journalists, one of the suspects Mr. Mike Agara from Taraba state said he smokes Indian hemp but does not sell them.

According to him, the Indian hemp found in his room does not belong to him but his brother who sells them.

Ikene Eze, from Enugu state also admitted that he deals on mkpurumiri and others, noting that he gets his supply from Imo State.

According to him, he is involved in the drugs business because he has no job and did not want to steal.

He said he sells to those big trucks drivers because they use them when driving at night to avoid sleeping.

