Man charged with threat to kill dad

A 28-year-old man, Kenechukwu Enyeobi, was on Wednesday arraigned before a magistrates’ court in Lagos for allegedly threatening to kill his father.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant on May 14, at the Abule Oshun area of Ojo, during an argument, threatened to kill his father, Donatus Ikechukwu, and take over his property.

He further stated that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace by smoking substances suspected to be hemp.

The Magistrate, L. K. J. Layeni, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case to July 31. (NAN)