Man charged with possession of 24 ATM cards

The police on Wednesday arraigned a 25-year-old man, Akintomiwa Oluwasegun, before an Ado-Ekiti magistrates’ court over alleged possession of 24 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards.

The prosecutor, Insp Olubu Apata, told the court that on August 4, at about 11am in Ado-Ekiti, 24 ATM cards were found in his possession with intent to use same to commit crime contrary to Section 416 (2) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State 2021.

The defendant pleaded not guilty, and his counsel, Mrs Funmilayo Akinwunmi, urged the court to grant him bail. The Magistrate, Mr Saka Afunso, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case to August 24.

