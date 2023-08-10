Kano CJ gives magistrate courts 6 months to dispose cases beyond 2 years

The Chief Judge of Kano State, Justice Dije Aboki has given Magistrate Courts in the state six months ultimatum to dispose of cases pending…

The Chief Judge of Kano State, Justice Dije Aboki has given Magistrate Courts in the state six months ultimatum to dispose of cases pending beyond two years and where suspects were not on bail or have themselves to be blamed.

Justice Aboki gave the ultimatum while declaring open a workshop on “Popularising and Disseminating the Administration of Criminal Justice Laws, ACJL” organised by the Law Hub Development and Advocacy Centre with support from MacArthur Foundation in Kano State.

According to her, “I have sent a circular to all the magistrates in Kano to ensure that cases that are pending for longer than two years in which the suspects are not on bail must be disposed of before six months.

“We are going to ensure this is attended to and any magistrate that fails without any good reason will have his or herself to blame.”

She said the action became necessary so as to address unnecessary detention of suspects citing instances where suspects were under detention for as long as six years but don’t have a case diary or legal advice from the end of the police and ministry of Justice.

The Chief Judge also disclosed plans to set up a committee towards implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law in the state.

Justice Aboki however vowed to strive alongside with the state government to ensure funds for the training and retraining towards application of the law in the state.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner of Police in Kano, Mohammed Usaini Gumel stressed the need for all stakeholders to be carried along and make inputs appropriately noting that the law is “Accused friendly” as it portend protection of the interest of the accused persons more than the interest of the victims.

CP Gumel however assured of the police command full support towards implementation of the law in the state noting that it has concluded arrangements in collaboration with the Kano State Branch of Magistrates Association of Nigeria (MAN) to carry out regular and sustainable training programme on Kano State ACJL, 2019 with a view to providing technical assistance and capacity-building programme for the Police on Kano State ACJL, 2019.

Earlier, delivering his welcome address, the Executive Director, Law Hub Development and Advocacy Centre, Osita Chukwuma represented by the Project Team Consultant, Joshua Dada said the essence of the workshop was to carry out an assessment of the state of implementation of the law and practice direction, challenges and successes to give the hub perspective on how to give intervention towards full implementation of the ACJL in the state as well as draw lessons to cascade in other states.

