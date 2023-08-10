Amotekun arrests 7,000, prosecutes 1,500, sacks 4 erring officers in 3 years

The Ondo State Security Network Agency otherwise known as the Amotekun Corps said no fewer than 7,000 suspects had been arrested for various crimes…

The Ondo State Security Network Agency otherwise known as the Amotekun Corps said no fewer than 7,000 suspects had been arrested for various crimes and offenses in the last three and a half years since the formation.

Mr Adetunji Adeleye, the Commander of the Amotekun Corps, revealed this while interacting with journalists in Akure, on Wednesday.

Adeleye, who spoke at the interactive session organised by the members of the State Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), tagged: “The Platform”, listed the suspects to include kidnappers, ritualists, armed robbers, fraudsters, burglars among several others.

He explained that out of the suspects, over 1,500 of them had already been prosecuted in a collaborative effort with other sister security agencies in the state, especially the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

The Amotekun Commander noted that the suspects were easily prosecuted following the creation of additional courts for the adjudication of justice by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

He also said four of its erring officers have been dismissed for running foul of the laws guiding the setting up of the security agency as part of measures to instil discipline among his operatives.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...