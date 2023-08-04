Man charged with defiling 3-year-old girl

An Ikorodu magistrates’ court on Thursday remanded a 40-year-old man, Abdulai Lawal, at the Kirikiri correctional facility for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s three-year-old daughter. The…

An Ikorodu magistrates’ court on Thursday remanded a 40-year-old man, Abdulai Lawal, at the Kirikiri correctional facility for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s three-year-old daughter.

The prosecutor, Mrs Olawunmi Osinbajo, earlier told the court that Lawal committed the offence on July 25 at Owutu in the Agric area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

She said the accused carried the three-year-old into his room while she was playing in the sand outside the house and had carnal knowledge of her.

She added that when the child’s mother went searching for her daughter and calling out her name, the child emerged from Lawal’s room with blood stains on her leg and clothes.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. B. Olagbegi-Adelabu, did not take the plea of the accused and referred the case file to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice and adjourned the case to September 14.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...