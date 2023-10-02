Man breaks into woman’s room, attempts to rape her

A man, Godstime Ekanem, allegedly broke into the room of a woman, Mrs Jelila Oyinbo, in MTN Estate in the Mowe-Ofada area in Obafemi-Owode…

It was learnt that following the incident, Mrs Oyinbo reported to the police that the suspect had been in the habit of sexually harassing her despite her warning him severally and telling him that she was a married woman.

In a statement, the command’s spokesman, Omolola Odutola, said, “On the 26th of September, 2023, at about 0800hrs, sensing that her husband had left home, Ekanem entered her matrimonial home and attacked her with the intent to have unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“She struggled with him and informed her brother-in-law, one Michael Oyewole, who rushed to the house to rescue Jelila, while Ekanem hid himself in the toilet.

“Michael engaged Ekanem in a fight inside the restroom where he got hit by a hammer, sustaining bruises on his hand. Michael retaliated by giving Ekanem a deep cut on his head with a cutlass.”

