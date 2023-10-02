SSANIP urges FG to address living wage, backs NLC strike

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) has called on the federal government to immediately address the daily unfolding consequences of subsidy removal and…

It made the call in a communique jointly signed by its president and acting secretary, Adebanjo Ogunsipe and Emmanuel Enyiegor, respectively, at the end of its 6th quadrennial national delegate conference held in Abuja.

The union said that the “attendant harsh consequences on the psyche and wellbeing of the Nigerian workers had continued to be unprecedented, unfortunate and challenging.”

The association at the end of its conference also unanimously agreed to its demand for a “living wage” in accordance with an earlier agreement with the government, as well as wage awards for all workers in the country as a temporary measure to cushion the negative effects of recent government policies.

SSANIP also criticized the government’s insincerity in its conversations with labour over their demands and expressed its support for the NLC’s decision to go on indefinite strike to press home workers’ demands.

“Council resolved that there is a strong need to challenge the federal authorities to re-address the objectives of polytechnic education as a driver for the technological development of the country.

“In the same vein, it charges workers in the polytechnic sub-sector to delve into innovative research and make inventions in technologies that make life more convenient and bearable for the average Nigerian,” the union said.

