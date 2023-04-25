Man arrested for stealing father’s car in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command says it has arrested a 24-year-old Aondofa Chanzer for allegedly stealing a Toyota Siena car belonging to his father. The…

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel, in a statement said the suspect was arrested in his hideout at Karu village in Karu Local Government of the state.

“On 13/4/2023 at about 7am, a complaint was lodged at Karshi Division that one Aondofa Chanzer ‘m’ 24-year-old took away a Toyota Siena bus with registration number Abuja ABC 714 FQ belonging to his father to an unknown destination, and all efforts to reach him or recover the vehicle proved abortive,” he said.

Nansel said upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to having sold the vehicle to one Sunday Ola of Kurudu, FCT Abuja at the rate of N1,400,000 while he led the police to FCT to recover the vehicle with registration no Abuja ABC 714 FQ.

The PPRO, however, added that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Maiyaki Baba, had ordered that the suspects be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation to serve as a deterrent to others.